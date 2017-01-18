Port Authority to Get Three Pilot Boats

Story Highlights







A contract valued at US$2.83 million has been awarded to North Boat Limited for the design, construction and delivery of three 22-knots pilot boats for the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ).

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Ruel Reid, speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on January 11, said the boats will be used for service to the public and private port facilities in and around the Port of Kingston.

Cabinet also gave approval for a $133.7-million contract to Build-Rite Construction Company Limited for upgrade works to the Turtle Walk marina entry to Ocho Rios Beach Bay, the Promenade, in St. Ann.

A contract for US$6.58 million was awarded for the design and construction of four steel-frame superstructures for the Portmore Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Operation Complex to the American Steel Building Corporation/Empresa Constructura Bella Vista (ASBC-ECBV Joint Venture).

Other approvals by Cabinet include a $1.99-million contract to Phillips International for the procurement of a cardiac catherisation/interventional suite at the University Hospital of the West Indies, as well as a US$1.3-million contract to European Dynamics UK for Phase Two of the implementation of Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) in Jamaica.