Police to Undertake Several Community-Related Activities in the West





To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Area One Police Division will undertake a number of community-related activities.

Addressing a press briefing at the Social Development Commission (SDC) office in Montego Bay, St. James on March 15, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ainsley McCarthy, said the division, comprising the parishes of Hanover, Trelawny, St. James and Westmoreland, will also be using the occasion to engage the communities in what he called “the softer side of policing”.

“The JCF has been doing and will continue to do a number of activities across the island as part of this very important milestone,” he said.

“Here in Area One, we are going to put on a major free concert in Sam Sharpe Square on April 26 and also a sports day at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex, St. James on April 27, as part of the designated community activities,” DSP McCarthy added.

He said the 150th anniversary has come at a time when the western region is trying to deal with crime, noting that the police have been steadily getting the situation under control.

“I am here to tell you that the perception of crime in St. James and neighbouring parishes is far greater than the reality. You will find that those who are mostly affected by crime are persons involved in nefarious activities or are part of gangs. Like the rest of Jamaica, 99 per cent of persons living in the region are law-abiding citizens who want to see the best for their country,” he said.

DSP McCarthy noted that the police have been making a real effort to get the communities involved in social activities, noting that it is very important in the fight against crime.

“The activities we have planned to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the JCF are just a continuation of the efforts we have been making to build on the relationships we have been forging with the communities throughout the division, in recent times,” he added.