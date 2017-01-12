Police Solved 57 Per Cent of Murders Last Year

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, addresses a press conference at the Office of the Police Commissioner located at 103 Old Hope Road in St. Andrew yesterday (January 11). The press conference provided an overview of the operations of the force in 2016 and outlined strategies for 2017. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, addresses a press conference at the Office of the Police Commissioner located at 103 Old Hope Road in St. Andrew yesterday (January 11). The press conference provided an overview of the operations of the force in 2016 and outlined strategies for 2017. Story Highlights The Police High Command is reporting that 57 per cent of murders committed last year were cleared up.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday (January 11), Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, said the figure represents an increase over 2015, where the clear-up rate was 53 per cent “and an even bigger increase over the last three years when we only had 39 per cent”.

She informed that 17,109 persons were arrested for numerous offences, 16,932 offensive weapons seized, 7,020 wanted persons held, 6,105 warrants executed, 3,837 suspects interviewed, and 1,549 stolen motor vehicles recovered.



Of the 1,350 murders, 771 were solved and 778 persons arrested.

She lauded the investigative arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for increasing their performance and output.

“Last year, we were engaged in more than 850,000 operational activities that yielded encouraging results,” she noted.

In addition, 689 guns and 9,376 rounds of ammunition were seized under the ‘Get the Guns’ campaign.

Under the campaign, the police intercept illegal firearms entering the island as well as recover guns from criminals. It offers monetary rewards to the public for information that leads to the seizure of these weapons.

ACP Grant further said that 1,436 persons were arrested for breaches of the Firearms Act – 854 for the illegal possession of firearms and 582 for the illegal possession of ammunition.

“We thank civic-minded members of the public for their assistance. We applaud you for working with us to make Jamaica a safer place,” she said.

As it relates to praedial larceny, she informed that 1,066 operations were conducted, 5, 829 farm-watch meetings held, and there were 1,117 visits to abattoirs and meat shops. “We are working with farmers to help them to reduce their vulnerability to praedial thieves,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Unit maintained its vigilance against offenders. During 2016, the unit seized 34,627 pounds of ganja; destroyed 142 acres of ganja fields; and seized 11,362 units of ganja.

In addition, 1,240.8 kilograms of cocaine was seized with an estimated value of US$11 million.

Acting Commissioner Grant assumed the position on January 7, 2017 following the resignation of Dr. Carl Williams. She will act in the post for 90 days as the search continues for a new Commissioner of Police.