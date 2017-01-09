Police Post to be Established in Accompong

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), listens keenly to Colonel of the Accompong Town Maroons, Ferron Williams, at the annual Maroon celebrations in St. Elizabeth on January 8. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), listens keenly to Colonel of the Accompong Town Maroons, Ferron Williams, at the annual Maroon celebrations in St. Elizabeth on January 8. Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, has announced that a police post will be established soon in the Accompong Maroon community of St. Elizabeth.

“I know you have the safest place in the country, but I don’t want to wait until you have problems. I want to sit down and begin a discussion on how we get a little police post up here, so we can keep the place peaceful and safe,” he said.

He said the security forces, working with all Jamaicans, will make serious inroads in ridding the society of criminals.



National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, has announced that a police post will be established soon in the Accompong Maroon community of St. Elizabeth.

The Minister said he will be having dialogue with Maroon Colonel, Ferron Williams, to identify a location for the police post.

Speaking in Accompong on January 6, Mr. Montague said the establishment of the post is a proactive move by the Government.

“I know you have the safest place in the country, but I don’t want to wait until you have problems. I want to sit down and begin a discussion on how we get a little police post up here, so we can keep the place peaceful and safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister used the occasion to assure Jamaicans that while the issue of crime is serious, efforts are being made to effectively address the matter, which he said will take time.

“There is no quick fix, there is no magic wand, there is no silver bullet. It is going to take a concerted effort, political will and all the people coming together in unity to solve the problem,” Mr. Montague said.

He said the security forces, working with all Jamaicans, will make serious inroads in ridding the society of criminals.

“We are going to need the cooperation of everybody, so that not only Accompong Town can be the safest place, but the whole of Jamaica can be safe,” the Minister said.

He noted that the Government has bought two vessels to patrol the country’s borders.

“We do not make guns and ammunition in Jamaica, but 80 per cent of the murders are committed with the gun. We have to protect our borders. The Government has heard the cry of our citizens, and we are taking the necessary steps to confront the criminals in the air, on the roads, on the sea and in the bush… . There will be no hiding place, and that day is coming soon. Good people must take back Jamaica,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that in addition to the two ships, the Government has purchased an aeroplane, 3,000 bulletproof vests and 2,000 helmets for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as well as 200 preowned cars and 36 motorcycles, which have been distributed across the island.

Mr. Montague said that 40 dogs have been purchased from Cuba for use by police officers in the Canine Division, and officers will be sent to that Caribbean country shortly to be trained on how to manage the animals.