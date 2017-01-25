Police Partnering with Church to Address Domestic Violence

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (left), is being guided to her seat by Head of the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bishop Dr. Gary Welsh, at the launch of the JCF 150th anniversary celebrations, held recently at Toyota Jamaica on Old Hope Road, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (left), is being guided to her seat by Head of the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bishop Dr. Gary Welsh, at the launch of the JCF 150th anniversary celebrations, held recently at Toyota Jamaica on Old Hope Road, St. Andrew. Story Highlights The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be making targeted house-to-house contacts during the month of February as part of measures to address domestic violence.

Head of the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bishop Dr. Gary Welsh, said the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the New Testament Church of God have already come on board and an agreement is expected to be reached with the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches on Wednesday (January 25).

The home visits will be undertaken during the week of Valentine Day, which will be observed on February 14.



The initiative involves partnership with the church.

“We are committing that our police and our pastors will join forces in doing the house-to-house visits, preaching the gospel of love, and asking persons to de-escalate the tension,” ACP Welsh said.

“We are going to be visiting those who we know are either perpetrators or victims of domestic violence and try to offer some form of counselling and mediation,” he added.

He was addressing the launch of the JCF 150th anniversary celebrations held recently at Toyota Jamaica on Old Hope Road, St. Andrew.

ACP Welsh said the initiative was crafted by Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, under the theme: ‘Love You to Live, Don’t Love Me to Death’, and has the endorsement of Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague.

On January 28 and 29, a message from Minister Montague will be read at churches across the island, encouraging persons to find peaceful ways to resolve domestic disputes, and on the weekend of February 4 and 5, another message from Acting Commissioner Grant will be read at church services.

The home visits will be undertaken during the week of Valentine Day, which will be observed on February 14.

During the following week, the partners will reach out to at-risk youth and other persons in communities, who have limited access to certain services.