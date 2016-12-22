Police Commissioner to demit office January 6

Story Highlights The Ministry of National Security confirms the resignation of Commissioner of Police, Dr. Carl Williams as of January 6, 2017.

Dr. Williams has given over 30 years of service to the country, and is one of the finest public servants in Jamaica.

The Ministry of National Security gives the assurance to the public that there are qualified and competent persons in the Police High Command from where the Police Services Commission will firstly choose an appropriate person to act for 90 days.



Dr. Williams indicated his desire to retire from the Jamaica Constabulary Force from October 18, 2016.

Numerous efforts were made by members of the administration, the Police Services Commission, and the Minister of National Security to have the Commissioner extend his service, however these efforts did not succeed.

The Ministry of National Security respects the Commissioner’s decision fully well knowing he has one of the most difficult and stressful jobs.

On behalf of a grateful nation the Ministry of National Security expresses thanks and appreciation to Dr. Williams and his family as he embarks on his new career path.

The Ministry of National Security will be engaging the Police Services Commission to re-examine the terms of engagement for Commissioner of Police as the search begins for a suitable replacement within 90 days.

The Police High Command is assuring the public that now more than ever, and in tribute to Dr. Carl Williams, the brave men and women of the JCF will redouble their efforts to ensure the safety of civilians, and peaceful enjoyment of the season.