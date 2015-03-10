GOVT COMMITTED TO YOUTH DEVELOPMENT – PM

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Robert Ready (right), greets Assistant Vice President of the National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC), Kemario Davis (left), just before the start of the Commonwealth Day 2015 Youth Forum held today (March 9), at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston. Looking on are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Michael Peart (2nd right); and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency David Fitton. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Robert Ready (right), greets Assistant Vice President of the National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC), Kemario Davis (left), just before the start of the Commonwealth Day 2015 Youth Forum held today (March 9), at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston. Looking on are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Michael Peart (2nd right); and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency David Fitton.



Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Robert Ready (right), greets Assistant Vice President of the National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC), Kemario Davis (left), just before the start of the Commonwealth Day 2015 Youth Forum held today (March 9), at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston. Looking on are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Michael Peart (2nd right); and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency David Fitton.