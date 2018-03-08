Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), interacts with students of the Merl Grove High School in Kingston. The Minister was attending a ceremony for the relaunch of the JPS Foundation Energy Club on the grounds of the school on Wednesday (March 7). Also pictured (from second left) are President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Emanuel DaRosa; and Principal of Merl Grove, Dr. Marjorie Fullerton. + -

Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), interacts with students of the Merl Grove High School in Kingston. The Minister was attending a ceremony for the relaunch of the JPS Foundation Energy Club on the grounds of the school on Wednesday (March 7). Also pictured (from second left) are President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Emanuel DaRosa; and Principal of Merl Grove, Dr. Marjorie Fullerton.

