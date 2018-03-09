Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), shares a light moment with (from second left) student of Merl Grove High School, Shachelle McLean; President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Emanuel DaRosa; and Chairman, JPS Board of Directors, Seija Kawamura. Occasion was a ceremony for the relaunch of the JPS Foundation Energy Club on the grounds of the school in Kingston on Wednesday (March 7). + -

Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), shares a light moment with (from second left) student of Merl Grove High School, Shachelle McLean; President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Emanuel DaRosa; and Chairman, JPS Board of Directors, Seija Kawamura. Occasion was a ceremony for the relaunch of the JPS Foundation Energy Club on the grounds of the school in Kingston on Wednesday (March 7).

