PM’s Wife Encourages Diaspora to Invest More in National Development

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), interacts with students of Denham Town Primary School during the handover of 50 fifty laptops and 50 tablets on March 27 at the Four Square Gospel Church on Cassia Park Road in Kingston. The devices, donated by the United States-based charity, Visions International Ministries, were distributed to 12 early childhood, preparatory, primary and secondary schools across the island, as well as the State-run children's home, Glenhope Place of Safety.

Mrs. Holness said this support is critical, as it strengthens the system and helps to achieve positive outcomes in youth development.

“The cost and budgetary demands for every Government increase every year to support early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary education in institutions all across Jamaica. Education is a critical area of focus for the (Government), so that we can have a well-educated nation and be successful as a people,” Mrs. Holness said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the handover ceremony for 50 laptops and 50 tablets by the Fort Lauderdale-based charity, Visions International Ministries, in the United States, at the Four Square Gospel Church on Cassia Park Road in Kingston, on March 27.

The beneficiary schools are: Bailey’s Basic, Dunrobin Primary, John Mills All Age, Holy Childhood Preparatory and High, Denham Town Primary, Four Square Basic, Pembroke Hall High, Portmore Missionary Preparatory, Mavis Bank High, Donald Quarrie High and Harbour View Pimary, and the State-run children’s home, Glenhope Place of Safety.

Mrs. Holness extended appreciation to all those who have given and continue to give of their time and resources for the development of the nation, particularly in youth development.

“It is an undeniable and irrefutable fact that education is one of the greatest keys of life,” she said.

Jamaican-born Chief Executive Officer and founder of the charity, Evangelist Michelle Richard Phillips, said the computers would help to improve the technological and educational capacity at the institutions.