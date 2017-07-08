PM Urges CARICOM Leaders to Partner in Addressing Crime

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), emphasises a point as he addresses the post CARICOM Press Conference on Thursday (July 6) in St. George’s, Grenada. Others (from left) are: Prime Minister of Grenada, and incoming CARICOM chairman, Dr. The Hon. Keith Mitchell; and President of Guyana, and outgoing CARICOM chair, His Excellency David Granger. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), emphasises a point as he addresses the post CARICOM Press Conference on Thursday (July 6) in St. George’s, Grenada. Others (from left) are: Prime Minister of Grenada, and incoming CARICOM chairman, Dr. The Hon. Keith Mitchell; and President of Guyana, and outgoing CARICOM chair, His Excellency David Granger. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is urging partnership among CARICOM member states in addressing crime and violence in the region.

“I think that if our Governments were to pool our collective resources in terms of analysing the problem, looking at the epidemiology of the problem we may be able to put in place synergistic solutions that could attenuate if not bring a resolution to these problems,” Prime Minister Holness said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in an interview at the recently concluded CARICOM 38th Heads of Government Conference in Grenada.



Referring to a 2013 study done by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Mr. Holness said 20 countries were responsible for half of the 430,000 homicides committed across the globe, and 10 of those countries are in the region.

“There is a common problem that CARICOM countries face, and when I speak to the Prime Ministers of Trinidad, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Belize, violence, homicide, murders, guns (are) common challenges,” he noted.

“So, we have to put our heads together and come up with a solution that can work across the region, because we are all interrelated and we travel within the region, so there may be connections between what’s happening in Jamaica, Trinidad and other places,” he contended.

Mr. Holness committed to producing and circulating a Paper to members of CARICOM on the crime matter facing the region. It is expected to be raised at the next intercessional in Haiti in February.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said the issue of free movement of skilled workers was high on the agenda during the conference, which addressed a multiplicity of issues.

“Again, we restated the urgency of this situation where the free movement of labour needs to be facilitated by the various countries in CARICOM, by passing legislation to ensure that skilled workers can move and find work throughout the region,” he said.

Jamaica will host the next meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM in July 2018.