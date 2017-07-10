PM has Shown Leadership on Crime – Senator Wehby

Government Senator, Don Wehby, making his contribution to Friday’s (July 7) debate on the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017, during the Senate’s sitting at Gordon House. Seated is Government Senator, Charles Sinclair. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Government Senator, Don Wehby, making his contribution to Friday’s (July 7) debate on the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017, during the Senate’s sitting at Gordon House. Seated is Government Senator, Charles Sinclair. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has been lauded for demonstrating the leadership and willingness to take the decisive action aimed at arresting crime and violence.

This, among things, through the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017, Government Senator, Don Wehby, has said.

Noting that crime and violence remained Jamaica’s single most challenging problem, Senator Wehby said its prevalence, undergirded by the blatant disregard for human life by criminals, have numbed many citizens to the gripping media headlines and reports depicting heinous acts being carried out.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has been lauded for demonstrating the leadership and willingness to take the decisive action aimed at arresting crime and violence.

This, among things, through the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, 2017, Government Senator, Don Wehby, has said.

The Act will give members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) certain essential powers required to address serious crimes while upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

It will also facilitate the implementation of key social interventions in communities adversely affected by crime and violence, among other provisions.

“Fixing the crime problem is going to take strong leadership and, I daresay, unpopular decisions…to take back Jamaica from the clutches of ruthless criminals on rampage in this country. We cannot do things the same way and (expect to) get different results. This is why I support the Bill,” Senator Wehby argued.

He was making his contribution to the debate on the legislation during Friday’s (July 7) sitting of the Senate at Gordon House.

Noting that crime and violence remained Jamaica’s single most challenging problem, Senator Wehby said its prevalence, undergirded by the blatant disregard for human life by criminals, have numbed many citizens to the gripping media headlines and reports depicting heinous acts being carried out.

He argued that this grave situation required civic-minded Jamaicans to “rethink and refocus our approach to tackling crime.”

Part of this approach, Senator Wehby contended, involved focusing on the root causes of crime.

Senator Wehby said he is optimistic about the provisions in the legislation, which include measures to curtail crime and criminal elements and the necessary proactive approaches and social interventions to rebuild affected communities.

“The most critical step in achieving the results….is for Jamaica to unite with one voice against crime,” he argued.

The Senate passed the Bill with 13 amendments on July 5, while the House of Representatives approved it on June 28 with 18 revisions.