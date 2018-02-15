PM Says Government and Stakeholders Will Strive to Work Closer

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (standing), speaks with (from left), Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda; Member of Parliament for South Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert; and Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, at a luncheon hosted for Parliamentarians and support staff on the lawns of Jamaica House, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 15). + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (standing), speaks with (from left), Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda; Member of Parliament for South Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert; and Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, at a luncheon hosted for Parliamentarians and support staff on the lawns of Jamaica House, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 15). Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government and its stakeholders will strive to work closer together to better serve the citizens of Jamaica.

“We all have our separate roles in Government, and though we are separated by virtue of our roles and functions, we are still part of one body; and when we work together for the common good of Jamaica, we stand a better chance of succeeding than if we work separately,” he said.

Mr. Holness stressed that the Government’s position is to build partnerships across the society, with every sector working together seamlessly.



The Prime Minister was speaking at a luncheon hosted for parliamentarians on the lawns of Jamaica House, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 15).

Mr. Holness stressed that the Government’s position is to build partnerships across the society, with every sector working together seamlessly.

“There is interconnectedness, and when we acknowledge that… and we work together, we can achieve great things,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Government also welcomes input from the Opposition, noting that the lengthy discussion he had with Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, was mutually beneficial, particularly discussions about roads and the traffic situation.

“Having the opportunity to exchange ideas outside of a political atmosphere is beneficial for the country,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr. Phillips welcomed the hospitality extended by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet by hosting the luncheon.

He said the practice of “breaking bread” after the ceremonial opening of Parliament “offers a welcome respite from the sometimes cantankerous encounters that take place in the Parliament”.