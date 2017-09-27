PM Says Country Aggressively Expanding Tourism Base

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), in discussion with Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte and Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship Homer Davis, at the opening of Breathless Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Freeport, St. James, on September 25. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), in discussion with Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte and Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship Homer Davis, at the opening of Breathless Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Freeport, St. James, on September 25. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaica is aggressively expanding its tourism base by continuing to offer quality experience, supported by a range of infrastructural development.

The Prime Minister said the country has set aggressive targets to secure five million visitors by 2021, while hoping to generate US$5 billion in tourism earnings.

Mr. Holness pointed out that visitor expenditure has hit a new high, growing by an estimated 3.5 per cent to reach US$35.5 billion.



Speaking at the opening of Breathless Montego Bay Resort and Spa, Freeport, St. James, on September 25, Mr. Holness noted that in light of this approach, it is extremely important that stakeholders do their part to ensure that the country remains the preferred destination in the region.

“We also hope to increase total direct jobs to 125,000, and we also see at least 15,000 new rooms added,” he noted.

“Tourism is one of the very few industries in which the Caribbean region has both global competitive and comparative advantage, and we must do all we can to make this sustainable,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the opening of Breathless is yet another signal that there is a premium on the various tourism offerings. “The Government of Jamaica, in collaboration with our partners in tourism, will continue to expand and enhance our tourism sector in order to strengthen Jamaica’s place as a world leader in the industry,” he said.

Mr. Holness lauded AMResorts, the parent company of the Breathless and Zoëtry luxury resort destinations, noting that “I have never heard of one company opening two hotels in one day… . That must be a record”.

AMResorts had earlier in the day officially opened Zoëtry Resort, formerly Coyaba Hotel, in Rose Hall, St. James.

“I want to congratulate you for choosing Jamaica as a home for Breathless. You have now expanded your footprint in Jamaica, opening two hotels today to where you now have six hotels in total.

You also have approximately 1,500 rooms, representing an investment of almost US$300 million. This is a true sign of confidence in Jamaica,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister also singled out the Apple Leisure Group, recognised worldwide as one of the biggest names in tourism and travel, and under whose portfolio AMResorts falls, for its unwavering commitment to Jamaica’s tourism.

“We have noted the group’s record-breaking growth to where they are now considered North America’s number-one provider of leisure travellers to Mexico and the Caribbean. We are delighted that AMResorts selected Jamaica as a destination of choice,” he added.