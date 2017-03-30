PM Holness Receives Final Report from CARICOM Review Commission

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (Centre) receives the CARICOM Review Commission Report from former Prime Minister Hon Bruce Golding (Right). Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith witnessed the hand-over. + - Photo: Office of the Prime Minister Prime Minister Andrew Holness (Centre) receives the CARICOM Review Commission Report from former Prime Minister Hon Bruce Golding (Right). Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith witnessed the hand-over.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon (March 30) received the final report from the Caricom Review Commission.

Chairman of the Commission former Prime Minister Hon. Bruce Golding presented the report to Prime Minister Holness during a visit to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Commission comprised 17 members, along with ex-officio and support staff, from a wide cross section of sectors in Jamaica, including business, academia, the private sector and trade union among others.

The Commission met with several stakeholder groups including former Prime Ministers in the Caricom region as well as former Secretaries General of the regional body.

In addition, the Caricom Review Commission held focus group sessions with Jamaicans across several parishes.

Prime Minister Holness and the Cabinet are expected to review the document and its recommendations prior to it being tabled in Parliament.

The Commission began its review last July.