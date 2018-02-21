PM Holness Bids Farewell to Outgoing Chinese Ambassador February 21, 2018 Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, when he called at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on February 21. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), presents outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao with a cricket painting during the Ambassador’s farewell visit to the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on February 21.
