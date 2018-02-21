PM Holness Bids Farewell to Outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, when he called at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on February 21. + -

Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, when he called at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on February 21.

