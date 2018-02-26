PM Holness Attends CARICOM Inter-sessional in Haiti

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this morning to attend the 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Port-au-Prince Haiti.

The Prime Minister will also use the inter-sessional to engage his colleague Heads of Government on the findings of the CARICOM Commission which reviewed Jamaica’s relations within CARICOM and CARIFORUM.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness is to present a discussion paper on the impact of crime and violence in Jamaica and the wider region.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this morning to attend the 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Port-au-Prince Haiti.

Prime Minister Holness will lead Jamaica’s position on several matters key to regional integration including the full implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), Disaster Management, Climate Change Financing, Tourism in the Region and the impact of Crime and Violence.

The Prime Minister will also use the inter-sessional to engage his colleague Heads of Government on the findings of the CARICOM Commission which reviewed Jamaica’s relations within CARICOM and CARIFORUM.

The Commission which was chaired by former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, identified aspects of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established CARICOM, that have not met their intended objectives toward integration.

The report was reviewed by the Cabinet prior to it being tabled in Parliament earlier this month. It is expected that the report will be debated in Parliament.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness is to present a discussion paper on the impact of crime and violence in Jamaica and the wider region.

This is intended to begin dialogue on a strategic regional approach to security matters in particular combatting the impact of crime and violence.

The discussions come ahead of Jamaica assuming the Chair of CARICOM in July.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Director, Caribbean and Americas Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Angella Comfort, Press Secretary Naomi Francis and personnel from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The Prime Minister returns to the island this evening.

During his absence the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang will be in charge of Government.