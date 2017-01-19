PM Hails J. Wray & Nephew on Environmental and Conservation Solutions

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), is in conversation with (from left) Gruppo Campari Managing Director for Business Unit, North America, Jean-Jacques Dubau; Gruppo Campari CEO, Bob Kunze-Concewitz; and J. Wray & Nephew Chairman, Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, following a tour of J. Wray & Nephew’s environmental and conservation solutions at its 234 Spanish Town Road location on Wednesday, January 18. J. Wray & Nephew, through its parent company Gruppo Campari, unveiled a waste-water treatment facility, a solar-energy system and a solid-waste recycling facility. Looking on (in background) is J. Wray & Nephew Product Supply Chain Director, Jorge Gonzalez. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), is in conversation with (from left) Gruppo Campari Managing Director for Business Unit, North America, Jean-Jacques Dubau; Gruppo Campari CEO, Bob Kunze-Concewitz; and J. Wray & Nephew Chairman, Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, following a tour of J. Wray & Nephew’s environmental and conservation solutions at its 234 Spanish Town Road location on Wednesday, January 18. J. Wray & Nephew, through its parent company Gruppo Campari, unveiled a waste-water treatment facility, a solar-energy system and a solid-waste recycling facility. Looking on (in background) is J. Wray & Nephew Product Supply Chain Director, Jorge Gonzalez. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed J. Wray & Nephew, and parent company Gruppo Campari, on total investment of US$6 million in the development of a state-of-the-art waste-water treatment facility as well as recycling and solar-energy systems.

Mr. Holness, in remarks following a tour of the company’s Spanish Town Road location on Wednesday (January 18), said the innovative environmental solutions implemented highlight the critical role of J. Wray & Nephew in reducing its own energy costs, as well as its impact on the environment.

“The Government is impressed with what has been done and the commitment and investment of the Campari Group to ensure continued success without compromising the environment,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the project augers well for Jamaica attaining its energy goals as the country moves to reduce its dependence on oil, by taking advantage of abundant solar power and actively instituting energy-reduction initiatives.

The photovoltaic (solar) system, unveiled at the event, became fully operational in December 2015 and generates, on average, approximately 54,000kWh of electricity per month. It is a key pillar in the company’s Environmental Management System (EMS) to improve resource-use efficiency.

The waste-water treatment plant is designed to treat 500 cubic metres of trade effluent per day from the company’s three locations on Spanish Town Road and was completed in May 2016. The total investment for the plant is more than $700 million.

Meanwhile, the solid-waste recycling plant repurposes more than 700 tonnes of waste per year, including cardboard, glass and plastic, from the manufacturing process.

Mr. Holness said the innovative solutions demonstrate that J. Wray & Nephew and Gruppo Campari are true believers in protecting the environment.

“What you have done in placing this investment in this recycling and sustainable industrial-production system shows the commitment to sustainable environmental industrial operations, but a commitment to Jamaica as well, and I want to personally congratulate you for taking that initiative,” he said.

He also hailed the collaborative relationship with the company and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) in the undertaking and urged other corporate entities to foster a similar level of collaboration with regulators.

Chairman of J. Wray & Nephew, Clement ‘Jimmy’ Lawrence, said the company is proud of the “amazing” investment in conservation and the environment.

“The environment is ours, it’s our existence, and the commitment of this company is unyielding, unwavering and clearly demonstrated today,” he said.