PM Commends NHT on Measures to Improve Service

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) and Managing Director of the National Housing Trust (NHT), Martin Miller (3rd right), share a photo opportunity with some of the NHT’s long-service awardees, prior to the start of the awards function on April 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Mr. Miller, who has served the entity for 30 years, was among the honourees. + - Photo: Mark Bell Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) and Managing Director of the National Housing Trust (NHT), Martin Miller (3rd right), share a photo opportunity with some of the NHT’s long-service awardees, prior to the start of the awards function on April 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Mr. Miller, who has served the entity for 30 years, was among the honourees. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the NHT for measures put in place to improve services to customers and reduce costs.

“This includes utilising technology, which increases efficiency; reducing turnaround time and cost for services, for example, the online contribution refunds; automation of the scheme application process; and energy-conservation measures,” he said.

Adding his own voice of congratulations to the staff, NHT Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke, said the Trust is proud to be able to retain persons for up to 40 years.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has hailed the NHT for measures put in place to improve services to customers and reduce costs.

“This includes utilising technology, which increases efficiency; reducing turnaround time and cost for services, for example, the online contribution refunds; automation of the scheme application process; and energy-conservation measures,” he said.

He noted that these initiatives are primarily conceptualised by members of staff, which demonstrates a sense of ownership and purpose.

The Prime Minister was addressing the NHT’s long-service awards function held on April 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

A total of 286 members of staff were recognised for contribution to the agency as well as to the people of Jamaica.

As the entity charged with increasing and enhancing the country’s housing stock, the Prime Minister said that NHT plays a critical role in transforming communities, and continues to be a “magnetic and attractive organisation that fosters a high level of performance and passion”.

“Everyone is focused on the promise to build more homes for Jamaicans. Everyone has coalesced around the national imperative of housing more people, which is the mandate of the NHT,” he noted.

Adding his own voice of congratulations to the staff, NHT Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke, said the Trust is proud to be able to retain persons for up to 40 years.

“The NHT is fortunate to have a mix of persons… .You represent loyalty, purposefulness and stability,” he noted.

Recounting his more than 30 years of service to the entity, NHT’s Managing Director, Martin Miller, who was also an award recipient, said the Trust would not be where it is without the hard work and dedication of its staff.

Held under the theme ‘Saluting Our Gems’, the awardees were classified under five gemstones – aquamarine, sapphire, jade, emerald and ruby – based on years of service.

The awards ceremony formed part of the Trust’s 40th anniversary celebrations this year, under the theme ‘NHT – 40 Years Strong: Building Communities Now and Beyond’.