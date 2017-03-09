PM calls for End to Culture of Violence on International Women’s Day

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (centre) share a photograph with the attendees at the Prime Minister’s Women’s Day luncheon held in the Banquet Hall at Jamaica House (March 8). + - Photo: Office of the Prime Minister Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (centre) share a photograph with the attendees at the Prime Minister’s Women’s Day luncheon held in the Banquet Hall at Jamaica House (March 8). Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the culture of grooming must end.

The Prime Minister also called on parents to teach young boys that they are not entitled to touch as they please and they must respect a women’s body and space.





Speaking at a luncheon put on to mark International Women’s Day with women in leadership in the country, the Prime Minister urged Jamaicans to reject the permissible culture that has become normalized in some sectors of the society.

The Prime Minister said the culture of grooming where older men live with and financially support young school aged girls for sex, and prey on young children must be exposed.

“We can’t close our eyes to that. The state should intervene and the man be brought before the courts. He is not doing the family a favour or the country a favour. Our courts must take stronger action when these things are brought before them,” declared the Prime Minister.

During the luncheon, issues such as violence against women and children, grooming, violation of a woman’s right, incest, financial literacy, independence and mentorship were among the topics discussed.

“We are trying to build a new Jamaica. One in which we will have to challenge these long held cultural norms and say that they are not right; and that they are holding us back; and they are literally the basis of the normalization of violence,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

He said gender issues are spread across several sectors and persons should be sensitized to address issues that may be presented.

The Prime Minister’s Women’s Day luncheon was held in the Banquet Hall at Jamaica House. Approximately forty women across several sectors were invited to discuss issues affecting women with the Prime Minister.

International Women’s Day is being celebrated under the theme Be Bold for Change.