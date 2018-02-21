PM Calls on Artistes to Use Music to Promote Peace and Love

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), in discussion with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), during a Reggae Month reception on the lawns of Jamaica House last night (February 20). At right is reggae singer, Queen Ifrica. The reception, which was hosted by the Prime Minister, is expected to become a yearly event on the calendar of activities for Reggae Month. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), in discussion with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), during a Reggae Month reception on the lawns of Jamaica House last night (February 20). At right is reggae singer, Queen Ifrica. The reception, which was hosted by the Prime Minister, is expected to become a yearly event on the calendar of activities for Reggae Month. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is encouraging recording and performing artistes to play an integral part in the fight against crime by using their music as a source of inspiration to promote peace and love in the society.

“Jamaica is going through a particularly difficult time with crime and violence but this is not the nature or culture of our people, so I call upon the cultural icons and ambassadors who use music as a means of edifying and uplifting the people, that we need to do more with our music to get our young men and women to be less violent, and to be less willing to participate in criminal activities,” Mr. Holness said.

“Sometimes the music can become our anthem, it can become our theme, and it can tell us what to do. What we say in the music can be so powerful, and so tonight I am speaking to the people in the industry who make the music…we have to use this powerful tool. We have to tell our people to be peaceful with each other and to love each other,” the Prime Minister emphasised.



Speaking at a Reggae Month reception on the lawns of Jamaica House last night (February 20), the Prime Minister said while music sometimes serves as a means of entertainment, it is also a powerful tool which can be used to minimise incidents of crime and violence, through the messages that are conveyed in songs.

He added that music is a powerful source of uniting people and getting them to think differently.

He commended members of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), producers and persons integral to the industry, “who continue to make us proud with your music,” and encouraged them to continue being productive and creative.

The reception, which was hosted by the Prime Minister, is expected to become a yearly event on the calendar of activities for Reggae Month (February).

The function, which featured musical tributes and dances, was attended by members of the musical fraternity, such as artistes, promoters and producers; members of the Government and the wider society.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets recording artiste, Marcia Griffiths, at a Reggae Month reception on the lawns of Jamaica House last night (February 20). At second right is entertainment promoter, Copeland Forbes. The reception, which was hosted by the Prime Minister, is expected to become a yearly event on the calendar of activities for Reggae Month.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets drummer, percussionist and singer, Bongo Herman, during a Reggae Month reception on the lawns of Jamaica House last night (February 20). The reception, hosted by the Prime Minister, is expected to become a yearly event on the calendar of activities for Reggae Month.

Sponsors of the event included the Tourism Enhancement Fund, CHASE Fund, Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board; Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, JaRIA, Main Event, Red Stripe, Wray and Nephew, and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.