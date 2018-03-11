Plans Will Be Put in Place to Address High Bank Charges

Story Highlights Finance and Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, says the Government is committed to implementing a time-bound action plan to stop the predatory charges and fees by financial institutions.

Finance and Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, says the Government is committed to implementing a time-bound action plan to stop the predatory charges and fees by financial institutions.

He said the plan will include a review of the Banking Services Act and entrenchment of the Bank of Jamaica Code of Conduct for deposit-taking institutions, which was introduced in September 2017.

The measures will also entail the formal establishment of a financial consumer protection entity, either as a separate agency or as a division of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC).

Minister Shaw was opening the 2018/2019 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 8 under the theme: ‘Stability, Growth and Prosperity – Our Goal, Our Responsibility.’

Meanwhile, he informed that during 2017/2018, Jamaica made significant progress in countering the threat of international correspondent banks cutting ties with local financial institutions.

