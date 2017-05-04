Plans for National Human Rights Institute Advanced

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), addresses a post-Sectoral press briefing on May 3 at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices, St. Andrew. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), addresses a post-Sectoral press briefing on May 3 at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices, St. Andrew. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer. Story Highlights The Ministry of Justice is working towards establishing the National Human Rights Institute during the current fiscal year.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said a submission will be made to Cabinet shortly for the setting up of the entity.

The National Human Rights Institute will complement the existing network of institutions that are mandated to protect the rights of nationals. The Office of the Public Defender will be subsumed into the entity.



“Once Cabinet signs off on it, we will lay it in Parliament, and we are certainly hoping that in this fiscal year, the Institute will be established,” he said.

He was addressing a post-Sectoral press briefing on Wednesday (May 3) at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices.

“Because the Office of the Public Defender is already dealing with human rights issues, it wouldn’t make sense to have a separate entity. But we are going to expand the role and in expanding the role, we hope to provide more resources, so they can deal with the many issues which may arise,” Mr. Chuck said.

“We are expecting a significant input from our overseas partners, because they see this as an important step; and I believe, certainly over the next few years, that we will get a great deal of support from our international partners,” he added.

Minister Chuck, in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate on May 2, said the Government is committed to advancing the human rights of Jamaicans, and the National Human Rights Institute will provide the framework to move forward.