Plans Advanced for Gov’t Campus at National Heroes Park

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), gives remarks at the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the crafting of technical plans for the development of a centre of Government at National Heroes Park, at Jamaica House on Thursday, March 9. Also pictured (from left) are China's Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao; President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Xuexuan Zheng; President of China Construction America (CCA), South America, Tiger Wu; and Senior Vice President of CCA, Daniel Liu. Signatories to the MOU are CCA, a subsidiary of CSCEC, the Government of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Story Highlights

The Government of Jamaica has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Construction America (CCA) for the crafting of technical plans for the development of a 'Centre of Government' at National Heroes Park.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address at the signing ceremony at Jamaica House on Thursday (March 9), said bringing together the different branches of the State to form a campus of government buildings will be leveraged for greater efficiency, security and customer-service delivery by the public sector.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is signatory to the agreement with CCA, which is a subsidiary of the Fortune 500 company, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).



The MOU will see the establishment of a model for a purpose-built space to house the Jamaican Parliament, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, possibly a Jamaican museum, and other commercial and residential buildings.

“The vision is to build buildings that represent the future of Jamaica; that show the aspirations of the Jamaican people; structures that when we look at them we can say we are leaving legacies for future generations,” he said.

The UDC will operate as the project manager and will participate in the architectural and conceptual designs of the campus.

This phase of the project is to be completed in 12 months, to be followed up by further negotiations for implementation of the plans.

The Prime Minister said the construction of the campus is to be done through a public-private partnership, with the Government of Jamaica providing the lands, ensuring an efficient regulatory environment, participating in the design and development, and providing security for its Chinese partners.

He noted the development will also serve as a catalyst for the revitalisation of downtown Kingston and its environs, particularly along the Kingston Waterfront.

Vice President of CSCEC, Xuexuan Zheng, expressed appreciation for the support and trust of the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of Jamaica in partnering with the company.

He said a working team will be in Jamaica shortly to start on a feasibility study.

China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, commended the Government on the bold move to redevelop the area.

He noted that in addition to eliminating rental costs for government space, the project will transform Kingston and be a modern hub in the region, and serve as an attraction for tourists.