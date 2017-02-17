PIOJ Gets $8.5 Million to Train Persons in Post-Disaster Impact Assessment

Story Highlights







A sum of $8.5 million has been allocated to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) for a project to strengthen the capacity of personnel in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and key sectors in post-disaster impact assessment, which will better inform decision making and resilience building.

The project, titled Building Capacity in Post Disaster Needs Assessment, will run from June to December 2017 and is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Jamaica.

This is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The targets of the project are to develop a programme and a comprehensive training package for Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) training; deliver training to 120 participants from Jamaica’s Disaster Core Assessment Team (CAT), Sector Specialists and Parish Council officers in the use of PDNA methodology; and prepare a report on the outcome of the training workshops.