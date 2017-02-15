PIOJ Gets $200 Million for Climate Project

Story Highlights A sum of $200 million has been allocated to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) to continue the implementation of a project to improve the quality and use of climate- related data and information for effective planning and action at the local and national levels.

The allocation to the PPCR II – Improving Climate Data and Information Management project is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The project, being funded through a grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), is expected to run from October 2015 to April 2021.

Targets for the upcoming financial year include the procurement of a Doppler Weather Radar; the renovation of the Radar Station; the procurement of equipment for the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (MSJ), Water Resources Authority (WRA) and Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA); and the completion of data recovery for the collection of climate data records.

The project is also expected, throughout the year, to see to the design of a climate data platform, the commencement of preparatory activities for the Vulnerability Assessment of the health sector and other sectors, and of a public education programme as well as the start of a behavioural change campaign.

As at December 2016, four consultancies were completed to address preparation of the Project Proposal documents; stock-taking and assessment of the existing technical, institutional and human resources capacity of the national meteorological and hydrological services and identifying gaps; identification of the modernisation and ICT enabled infrastructural needs of the Hydro-Met system and design a programme for sustainability of the investment; and the review of existing climate/hydro-meteorological information and determine current and future user needs.

The project also developed Near Term (2020-2040) Climate Scenarios for Jamaica, completed training of a broad cross section of public sector, non-governmental organisation and community representatives in using climate change scenarios for planning and decision-making; and procured equipment and supplies for the institutional strengthening and capacity building of the MSJ.