PIOJ to Embark on Second Phase of Climate Resilience Pilot

Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry. (FILE) + - Photo: Dave Reid Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry. (FILE) Story Highlights The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will be embarking on the second phase of a pilot programme for climate resilience this fiscal year.

A sum of $139 million has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out the project activities for this period.

The funds will facilitate the launch of a behaviour change campaign; continuation of public education campaigns, including the ‘Voices for Climate Change’; completion of data rescue and capacity building in the Meteorology Service of Jamaica (MSJ); and completion of a Health Sector Vulnerability Assessment and Cost Plan.



The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) will be embarking on the second phase of a pilot programme for climate resilience in the next fiscal year.

The project seeks to improve the quality and use of climate-related data and information for effective planning and action at local and national levels.

A sum of $139 million has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out the project activities for this period.

The funds will facilitate the launch of a behaviour change campaign; continuation of public education campaigns, including the ‘Voices for Climate Change’; completion of data rescue and capacity building in the Meteorology Service of Jamaica (MSJ); and completion of a Health Sector Vulnerability Assessment and Cost Plan.

The money will also go towards the completion of community risk profiling; commencement of a National Vulnerability Assessment; and entering into a contract with a supplier for the design, supply and installation of the weather radar.

Up to December 2017, under the project, backup power supplies were installed at the MSJ and Water Resources Authority (WRA), which are now operational; a Public Education Officer was contracted for the MSJ; and a structural assessment of the radar tower was also completed.

In addition, 63 per cent of the WRA water monitoring network was upgraded and a Real Time Data Platform developed; a Building Conditions Assessment for the Radar Station was completed; and a Behaviour Change Consultant was contracted to work with the Climate Change Division, and a behaviour change campaign was designed.

The project, which has received funding support from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), is scheduled to end in April, 2021.