PICA Launches Drop Box and Courier Service

The drop box will facilitate speedier passport renewals by eliminating the need for clients to join long queues to have documents processed.

It will be complemented by a courier service, being done in partnership with DHL Jamaica Limited, which will enable clients to arrange for the delivery of their documents after making the requisite payments.

At the launch at the Police Officers’ Club in St. Andrew on Thursday, December 14, National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, welcomed the initiatives.

He lauded PICA for this “innovative idea” aimed at improving customer service delivery.

“I urge everyone to make use of the drop box… and if you have ideas or suggestions… drop them in the box… . We will take them on,” he noted.

PICA Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wynter, said the services will initially be available in Kingston, and, thereafter, “we (will) look at all of our locations… over the next few months… (to determine how) these services are going to be (further) rolled out”.

Mr. Wynter also advised that the online passport application system and customs and immigration (C5) declaration form will be launched soon.

The latter service will enable persons travelling back to Jamaica to complete the form ahead of their arrival.

“These… and a number of other initiatives that we are working on… are (intended) to assist you, our customers, passengers and fellow citizens of Jamaica to enjoy the products and services being offered by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency,” he added.

Commercial Manager at DHL, Venice Williamson, said the firm was “extremely ecstatic” to be partnering with PICA.

“We think that this is a very forward-thinking move on the part of PICA, and we are really and truly very humbled to be a part of this initiative,” she further said.

The DHL executive gave the company’s undertaking to safeguard all documents and packages entrusted to its custody, and assured that clients will be able to keep track of their movement.

“We aim to make it a very secure, reliable and extremely seamless process. We look forward to growing from strength to strength as we move through the different phases of this partnership,” Ms. Williamson added.