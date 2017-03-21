PICA Goes to Toronto March 25

Acting Director of Customer Service at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Stephanie Gordon (left) and Immigration Officer, Collette James, reviewing documents in preparation for their trip to Pearson Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 25. + - Photo: Dave Reid Acting Director of Customer Service at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Stephanie Gordon (left) and Immigration Officer, Collette James, reviewing documents in preparation for their trip to Pearson Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 25. Story Highlights The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be taking its outreach campaign to an exposition at the Pearson Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 25.

This will be done in partnership with other government agencies, such as the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and the National Land Agency (NLA); and Jamaica National (JN).

“We will be going to the expo to offer passport, immigration, citizenship and unconditional landing status application services,” she said.

Miss Gordon noted that persons who are attending the expo can apply for their passports to be renewed and apply for citizenship, if they are Jamaican descendants, or if they are married to Jamaicans.

Miss Gordon pointed out that anyone with a Jamaican connection can benefit from the exposition.

“You can apply for citizenship through your mother or grandmother, once you are able to present their birth certificates showing proof of the lineage. For example, if your grandmother is Jamaican, but both you and your mother were born in Canada, once you have all three birth certificates you can start the application at the expo,” Miss Gordon advised.

“If you want to come and apply for citizenship and you do not have all the necessary paperwork, do not worry; the RGD will be there to provide the information and assist with searching for your birth records. Other agencies will be there to make the experience a seamless, one-stop shop,” she added.

Miss Gordon also mentioned that PICA will be offering unconditional landing services for Jamaican citizens who have acquired Canadian citizenship but still wish to visit Jamaica without having restrictions on the length of their stay.

She explained that the exposition will cater to individuals who wish to enjoy dual citizenship status as well as Canadians who want to renew their Jamaican passports or update their books.

“Everyone should come out and get the information; even if you are not applying, still come with your questions. We are looking forward to servicing the Canadians who have some form of Jamaican lineage,” she said.

Miss Gordon pointed out that persons can visit their website for further information, fees for the services and to download the application forms at: www.pica.gov.jm .