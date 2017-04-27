PICA and FLA Get New CEOs

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE)



Andrew Wynter has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), and attorney-at-law, Shane Dalling, as CEO of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

The announcements were made by National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 25.

Mr. Montague informed that Mr. Dalling replaces Dr. Kenroy Wedderburn, who resigned to pursue other paths.

He said that Mr. Wynter replaces Jennifer McDonald, whose contract at PICA came to an end. Mr. Montague described her as a “fine public servant.”

The FLA was established in 2005 by an Act of Parliament as a statutory organisation within the Ministry of National Security.

The Authority is responsible for streamlining and standardising the granting, renewal and revocation of firearm licences.

PICA accepts and processes passport applications, manages the island’s immigration processes and handles matters in relation to application for and renunciation of Jamaican citizenship.