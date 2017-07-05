PHOTOS: Prime Minister attends CARICOM 38 By Yhomo Hutchinson July 5, 2017 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson P.M. arrives at the open ceremony of the 38th regular meeting of the heads of government of CARICOM held at the Grenada Trade Centre, Grand Anse, St. George’s Heads of Government at the opening ceremony. Dr. Right Hon. Keith Mitchell, P.M. of Grenada and incoming Chairman of the conference confers Shirley Lee Pryce with the 12th CARICOM Triennial Award for women, looking on P.M. and Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Secretary General, CARICOM Presentation of the citation. Related StoriesPM Pledges to Speed up Ratification of Domestic Workers ConventionJamaica Ratifies Domestic Workers ConventionJuliet Holness to Take Part in Regional Conference in BelizeGovernment Completes Compensation Policy for Public Service
JIS Social