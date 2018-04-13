PHOTOS: PM Meets CEO of Special Olympics International

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), listens keenly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Olympics International, Mary Davis (left), when she visited the Office of the Prime Minister, on April 10. + -

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), listens keenly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Olympics International, Mary Davis (left), when she visited the Office of the Prime Minister, on April 10.

