PHOTOS: PM Meets CEO of Special Olympics International April 13, 2018 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), listens keenly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Olympics International, Mary Davis (left), when she visited the Office of the Prime Minister, on April 10. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Olympics International, Mary Davis (left), during her visit to the Office of the Prime Minister on April 10. At centre is Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange.
