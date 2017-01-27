PHOTOS: JIS-YP Seaton Contract Signing for the Refurbishment of the JBC Building

Photo: JIS Photographer Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe (second left), and Director, YP Seaton and Associates Company Limited, Calvert Mundle (second right), sign a contract for the refurbishing of the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation building for the JIS, at the Agency’s Half Way Tree Road Offices, today (January 26). Witnessing the contract are (from left): Director of Technical Services, National Works Agency, Roger Smith, and Director of Production at the JIS, Enthrose Campbell. The contract is valued at $125.1 million.

