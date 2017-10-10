PHOTOS: JIS Heritage School Tour 2017

Students of Duncans All Age School in Trelawny participating in activities staged by the JIS Special Projects team. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Students of Duncans All Age School in Trelawny participating in activities staged by the JIS Special Projects team.



The Jamaica Information Service Special Projects team hit the streets on Monday to embark on its annual Heritage School Tour.

The purpose of the tour is to assist in educating students about their heritage and to celebrate with them as they engage in different activities in observance of National Heritage Month (October).

The team is expected to visit 23 primary and high schools across 12 parishes during the month-long tour.

The schools visited so far are: Duncans All-Age in Trelawny; Sommerton Infant and Primary in St. James; and Mount Salem Primary and Junior High also in St. James.

See photo album: