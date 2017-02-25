PHOTOS: Flowers for Bustamante

Kingston’s Mayor, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston. + -

Photo: Dave Reid Kingston’s Mayor, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

