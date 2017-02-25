PHOTOS: Flowers for Bustamante

Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) President, Senator Kavan Gayle, places a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Jamaica, His Excellency Dr. Tomas Ares German, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, congratulates Ascot Primary School student Shemar Allen, with a high five following the youngster’s performance at Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony for National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Looking on are the Prime Minister’s wife, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right), and other guests.
God-daughter of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, Major Evelyn Sangster-Barnes, places flowers at his shrine during Friday’s (February 24) 133rd birthday anniversary commemorative ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
