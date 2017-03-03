PHOTOS: EU Head Addresses JIS Production Managers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe (centre), shakes hands with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, after the EU head’s presentation at a production meeting at the JIS’ Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (March 2). Sharing the moment is Deputy JIS CEO, Ian Boyne. Ms. Waslewska is looking to strengthen partnership with the JIS in communicating the EU’s mandate in working with the Government and other stakeholders on programmes aimed at tackling poverty and achieving sustainable development. The EU, which has been working in Jamaica for more than 40 years, is the largest provider of development support to the country. These funds are primarily grant resources to key areas such as education, security, agriculture and rural development, public finance management, private-sector enhancement, human-rights awareness, and climate change, among others. A large portion of the funds is provided in the form of budgetary support and is spent according to the priorities set by the Government. Ms. Waslewska is based in Jamaica and is also accredited to The Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos Islands.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe (right), listens attentively to Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, who made a presentation to production managers at the JIS’ Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (March 2). Ms. Waslewska is looking to strengthen partnership with the JIS in communicating the EU’s mandate in working with the Government and other stakeholders on programmes aimed at tackling poverty and achieving sustainable development.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe (centre), introduces Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, to Deputy JIS CEO, Ian Boyne. The EU head visited the JIS’ Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (March 2), where she made a brief presentation to production managers. Ms. Waslewska is looking to strengthen partnership with the JIS in communicating the EU’s mandate in working with the Government and other stakeholders on programmes aimed at tackling poverty and achieving sustainable development. The EU, which has been working in Jamaica for more than 40 years, is the largest provider of development support to the country. These funds are primarily grant resources to key areas such as education, security, agriculture and rural development, public finance management, private-sector enhancement, human-rights awareness, and climate change, among others.
JIS Social