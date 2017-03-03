PHOTOS: EU Head Addresses JIS Production Managers

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, addresses production managers at a meeting at the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (March 2). Ms. Waslewska is looking to strengthen partnership with the JIS in communicating the EU’s mandate in working with the Government and other stakeholders on programmes aimed at tackling poverty and achieving sustainable development. At the head of the table is JIS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, while Deputy CEO, Ian Boyne is fourth right. + -

Photo: JIS Photographer Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, addresses production managers at a meeting at the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (March 2). Ms. Waslewska is looking to strengthen partnership with the JIS in communicating the EU’s mandate in working with the Government and other stakeholders on programmes aimed at tackling poverty and achieving sustainable development. At the head of the table is JIS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, while Deputy CEO, Ian Boyne is fourth right.

