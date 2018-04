National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), and other members of the congregation of the Washington Gardens Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston, listen as members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force chorale renders a song, during a commemorative service on April 7 to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary. + -

Photo: Michael Sloley National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), and other members of the congregation of the Washington Gardens Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston, listen as members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force chorale renders a song, during a commemorative service on April 7 to mark the organisation’s 150th anniversary.