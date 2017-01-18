PHOTOS: Ambassador Audrey Marks Meets US Vice President-Elect Mike Pence

Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (right), is greeted by United States Vice-President Elect, Governor Mike Pence, and his wife, Karen, as she arrives at the Chairman’s Global Dinner and Diplomatic Ball given in honour of President Elect, Donald Trump and the Vice President, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington DC, on January 16. The Vice President-Elect expressed his love for the people of Jamaica and hopes to visit one day. The Ambassador will represent the Government and people of Jamaica at the inauguration ceremony of the President and Vice President of the United States on January 20.

