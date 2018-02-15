Photo Highlights – Ceremonial Opening of Parliament

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth left); along with wife and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness (third left), lead Government Ministers into Gordon House at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on February 15. From left are Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams; Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte; Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague; Minister of Tourism; Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang. + -

