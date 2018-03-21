Persons Affiliated to Gangs to be Placed on Watch List

Story Highlights Persons with gang association and those who are a part of criminal organisations will soon be placed on a watch list.

Persons with gang association and those who are a part of criminal organisations will soon be placed on a watch list.

Making his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said research is being undertaken to guide the establishment of a watch list.

He said persons placed on the watch list by the courts will be subject to enhanced surveillance and other measures.

“For too long we have accepted the concept of a ‘don’ as almost legitimate leaders of our society. They are able to move freely and conduct their illicit activities as they like. This freedom also allows them to have association (with) and influence over key functionaries in the community and broader society, including law-enforcement officers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said these law-enforcement officers include not only police but also members of Customs and Immigration, among other State agencies.

He informed that in other countries, their equivalent of dons, who plan and execute mass gruesome killings, challenge the authority of the State, and drive fear into citizens, are placed on watch lists and their movements are curtailed.

He said this allows the State to limit and better collect information on their activities. “It is now time to deal decisively with gang leaders and dons,” the Prime Minister emphasised.