Pennants Water Shop Pilot Project to be Completed March

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre), breaks ground for the construction of the Pennants water shop pilot project in Clarendon on November 23. Others (from left) are: General Manager for Engineering, Rural Water Supply Limited, Douglas Wilson; former Councillor for the Chapelton Division, Florette Stewart; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Denzil Thorpe; and Chief Executive Officer of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Rowhan Blake.

Story Highlights

Work is underway on the construction of a $10 million water shop in Pennants, Clarendon.

Residents will benefit from three months free water, thereafter a cost will be applied.





The project, which is being undertaken as a pilot, is expected to provide easier access to potable water for more than 1,000 residents in and around Pennants.

Dillen Construction was selected to undertake the works after a public bidding process.

Superintendent of Roads and Works at the Clarendon Municipal Council, Wayne Mitchell, said the water shop project, which was launched by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on November 23, 2016 is expected to be completed in March.

It involves construction of a fenced complex to accommodate eight 1,000-gallon water tanks and an administrative office. The tanks will be refilled regularly to ensure a constant supply.

“Once this is set up, persons will be able to have access to water at a minimum cost and I’m sure persons will be grateful for the initiative,” Mr. Mitchell said.

He told JIS News that the Pennants project will serve as a pilot for the provision of water to areas which face a shortage of the commodity during dry periods.

“As this is the pilot project, wherever there are kinks in the system, we’ll be able to identify them at this stage and complete it. Going forward, we’ll be able to replicate it across the entire country,” he said.