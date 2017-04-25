PCJ Pumps $500,000 into Implementation of Solar Powered Water System at Campion College

An enthusiastic Grace Baston, Principal of Campion College and Dr. Peter Ruddock , Manager, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) watch as third form students Azariah Jones and Noel Ellis assess the model of a solar powered water pumping system designed by their schoolmates which won first prize in the 16 – 19 age group in the Science category of the 2016/17 PCJ Schools Energy Competition. The Campion College Team earned a $500,000 grant from the PCJ for the implementation of the prize winning project at their school. The contribution was handed over at a general assembly which was held at the school auditorium on Old Hope Road this morning (Tuesday, April 25, 2017). + - Photo: JIS Photographer An enthusiastic Grace Baston, Principal of Campion College and Dr. Peter Ruddock , Manager, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) watch as third form students Azariah Jones and Noel Ellis assess the model of a solar powered water pumping system designed by their schoolmates which won first prize in the 16 – 19 age group in the Science category of the 2016/17 PCJ Schools Energy Competition. The Campion College Team earned a $500,000 grant from the PCJ for the implementation of the prize winning project at their school. The contribution was handed over at a general assembly which was held at the school auditorium on Old Hope Road this morning (Tuesday, April 25, 2017). Story Highlights Campion College has received a grant of $500,000 from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) for the implementation of a student designed energy solution at the school campus.

PRESS RELEASE – Campion College has received a grant of $500,000 from the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) for the implementation of a student designed energy solution at the school campus.

The funding was part of the prize package that the PCJ awarded to Campion students who topped the 16 to 19 age group in the science category of the 2016 PCJ School Energy Competition.

The team won the prize with a model design which demonstrated how solar energy could be used to pump water to the top floor of a three-storey school building which experiences low water pressure periodically.

Since winning the competition in June 2016, the Campion team has liaised with the PCJ’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Department to iron out the specifications of the system.

The finalised solution will cost approximately $1 million with the school matching the PCJ’s contribution. The system should be in place by September for the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

While handing over his company’s contribution at Campion’s general assembly on Tuesday morning, (April 25) the PCJ’s Manager, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Dr. Peter Ruddock said, “The Campion team submitted an impressive model which demonstrated their understanding of the importance of renewable energy and how to harness it for an energy solution that could reduce the shortage of water at the school.”

“Their model was deemed feasible for implementation and the PCJ is happy to reward the students for their ingenuity while also assisting the school to manage their energy consumption,” he added.

Campion College Principal, Mrs. Grace Baston lauded the PCJ for its contribution to the school and its continued support for youth development. “The Campion College school community thanks the PCJ for its recognition of the project designed by our students and for working with us to make it a reality.”

Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, who placed second in the 2015/16 Science Competition also received $500,000 which is financing the installation of a 3000 watt grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) system to supply power to its Industrial Arts Staff Room. The system is expected to be up and running before the end of the current academic year in June.

The PCJ recently held the display and judging for the 2016-17 Science Competition and the winners will be announced at an award ceremony in June. The school which tops the 16 to 19 age category will also receive grant funding for an energy project.