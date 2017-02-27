



The Partners of the Partnership for a Prosperous Jamaica (PFPJ) are the State, represented by the Government and the Opposition; the Private Sector; the Trade Unions and Civil Society (herein referred to as “the Partners”)

The Partners recognise the need to build upon: decades of effort to forge a social partnership in Jamaica; the 2011 Partnership Code of Conduct; and Jamaica’s first social partnership agreement, the 2013 – 2016 Partnership for Jamaica (PFJ) Agreement.

The Partners subscribe to the goal of a prosperous Jamaica that is a “place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business”.

The Partners acknowledge the on-going national economic and social crises and challenges, evidenced by, among other indicators, low rates of economic growth, an unsustainable debt-to-GDP ratio, declining rates of productivity and competitiveness vis-à-vis trading partners, high unemployment; high energy costs, environmental degradation, gender power imbalances, high and growing inequality, corruption and very high levels of violent crime, including an increase in gender-based violence, infanticides and femicides;

The Partners further acknowledge that the development of the Jamaican economy and society will be predicated on a people-centred development approach, evidenced by the will and ability of all

Partners to put Jamaica and its interests first and to make reasonable sacrifices today in recognition of their mutual interests and interdependence in securing a prosperous Jamaica tomorrow;

Accordingly, the Partners reaffirm and recommit to the principles of social dialogue and partnership. Specifically, the Partners commit to further the process of deepening democracy and participatory decision-making; to encourage meaningful participation of all Partners in national development; to build trust and confidence among the Partners; and to develop a framework with supporting institutions for conducting ongoing relations, negotiations and transformative actions among the Partners.

