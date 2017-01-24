Parliament Seeks Public’s Assistance on Sexual Offences Act

The House of Representative. + - Photo: JIS Photographer The House of Representative. Story Highlights







PUBLIC NOTICE – A Joint Select Committee of Parliament has been appointed to review the “Sexual Offences Act”.

This Joint Select Committee will also review the “Child Care and Protection Act”, the “Domestic Violence Act”, the “Offences against the Person Act” and the offences and punishment under these Acts, placing special emphasis on the protection of the vulnerable (women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities) from violence and abuse.

Accordingly, the Joint Select Committee is inviting written submissions from the public to aid the Committee’s deliberations.

You may find copies of the Acts on the Parliament’s website, www.japarliament.gov.jm, under ‘Publications’.

Please send your written submissions by TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017 to:

Clerk to the Houses

Houses of Parliament

Gordon House

81 Duke Street

Kingston

or clerk@japarliament.gov.jm

Persons making written submissions may be required to appear before the Committee at short notice to explain their submissions.