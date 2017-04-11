Parents Urged to Get Children Involved in Community Service

Executive Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon (left), presents trophies to Community Development Officer of the Year, Alicia Rickard, at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club, in St. Catherine, recently. + - Photo: Dave Reid Executive Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon (left), presents trophies to Community Development Officer of the Year, Alicia Rickard, at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club, in St. Catherine, recently.



A call has been made for parents to involve their children in community service as a means of building their social skills, and volunteerism.

Making the call, Social Development Commission (SDC) Community Development Officer of the Year, Alicia Rickard, said more youth are needed to do community work, and parents can influence their involvement.

“Get your children involved in community work; it is good for them. It helps with their moral standards,” Miss Rickard said in a recent interview with JIS News, after she received the SDC’s coveted award at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club, in St. Catherine.

The SDC official underscored that young people should form associations with groups, such as youth clubs, church and civic organisations: “Whichever group, get them involved,” she urged.

Miss Rickard, who also took home the parish of Manchester top Community Development Officer award, said she was surprised with the national award, but it will be a motivator to do more for the communities under her watch.

She informed that through the SDC, she has spearheaded the establishment of a number of training and educational programmes in Manchester, with others to be launched soon.

“This (award) is going to push me to do more. I have to live up to the standard,” she said.