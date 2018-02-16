Outreach Centre to Be Built in Santa Cruz to Help Teen Mothers

Story Highlights A sum of $19.3 million has been allocated to establish the Santa Cruz Outreach Centre to deliver the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) programmes in the southwest section of the island.

A sum of $19.3 million has been allocated to establish the Santa Cruz Outreach Centre to deliver the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) programmes in the southwest section of the island.

This is outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The establishment of the centre is also expected to expand the Foundation’s activities in the parish of St. Elizabeth.

It is anticipated that in the 2018/19 Fiscal Year, the outreach centre will be constructed.

Another target is for work to be done to increase the number of teen mothers attending the centre and the number of teen mothers being reintegrated into the formal school system.

The WCJF is an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The programme focuses on continuing education, counselling, contraceptive counselling and support from the Ministry of Education for reintegrating girls into the formal secondary-school system.

Since its inception in 1978, the WCJF has assisted more than 46,000 young women to complete their secondary education.