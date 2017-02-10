OSH Bill to be Tabled this Year

Story Highlights







The Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill is tabled this year.

This legislation is geared at securing the safety and health of all Jamaican workers.

This was stated by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, while delivering the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 9.

The Government recognises that a safe and healthy labour force is instrumental in achieving the elements outlined in the Government’s National Growth Agenda Strategy in the short, medium and long term, he said.

In the meantime, he said Jamaica has signed the instrument of ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention C189 (also known as the Domestic Workers Convention).

“The Government has now ratified the Domestic Workers’ Convention. This is attributable to the Government’s commitment to empowering women economically and the Decent Work Agenda,” he said.