Oldest Jamaican Honoured on Christmas Day

Jamaica’s oldest living person, Ms. Ida Troupe, is surrounded by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (standing, right); family members; relatives and friends at her home in West Kingston on Christmas Day (December 25), which was also celebrated as her 117th birthday + - Photo: Mark Bell Jamaica’s oldest living person, Ms. Ida Troupe, is surrounded by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (standing, right); family members; relatives and friends at her home in West Kingston on Christmas Day (December 25), which was also celebrated as her 117th birthday Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, honoured Jamaica’s oldest living person, Ms. Ida Troupe, on Christmas Day (December 25), which was also celebrated as her 117th birthday, at her home in West Kingston.

Ms. Troupe, a retired vendor who was born on December 25, 1900, was among the first group of persons who moved into the 1963 housing development in Tivoli Gardens. She still resides in the community.

“Christmas Day had a very special meaning for me this year because of Ms. Ida. She is an extraordinary person who has lived through so many events we only read about, including the 1907 earthquake, Hurricane Charlie of 1951, colonial government and internal self-government,” the Minister said.



Mr. McKenzie, who is also Member of Parliament for West Kingston, said he was elated to be awarding her, on behalf of the Government, on her birthday and Christmas Day.

“We lay claim to her not only as Jamaica’s oldest living person, but, arguably, the world’s oldest living person. I am very proud to name her among my constituents, and I look forward to the Guinness Book of World Records officials returning to Jamaica to visit her,” Mr. McKenzie added.

He also made note of Ms. Troupe now attaining the age of Jamaica’s former oldest living person, the late Ms. Violet Moss-Brown from Duanvale, Trelawny, who was officially certified by the Guinness Book of World Records in July this year as the World’s Oldest Living Person and Oldest Living Woman. She died on September 15.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, was also present to celebrate with Ms. Troupe.