Obesity Can Erode Health and Economic Gains – Dr. Tufton

Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says obesity among adults in Jamaica is increasing by one per cent every year, contributing to illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

He said if left unchecked, obesity and its consequences can retard and erode health and economic advances made over the last decade.

Dr. Tufton was delivering the opening address at a scientific symposium, staged by the University of Technology (UTech) on Thursday (Jan. 11), at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

He noted that the Government is particularly concerned about children, as the risk of diabetes is several times greater in obese children, than those who are non-obese.

“Overweight children also have an increased risk of later becoming obese adults,” he added.

Minister Tufton pointed out that diet is central to the prevention of obesity and its consequences.

He said the major contributors to the disease are excessive calories from sugar and fat and attempts should be made to reduce consumption of these items and switch to healthier options such as water, root crops, fruits and vegetables.

The symposium looked at regulatory measures globally to reduce NCDs; the cost of obesity/NCDs in Jamaica; the University of the West Indies study on ‘Trends of sugary drinks in Jamaica (2000-2017)’; and the use of fiscal policy to enhance public health; among other topics.