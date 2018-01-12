NWC Outlines Challenge of Serving Deep Rural Districts

President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett, addresses a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on January 11. + - Photo: Adrian Walker President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett, addresses a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on January 11. Story Highlights The National Water Commission (NWC) is encouraging Jamaicans living in deep rural communities to explore using tanks and catchment facilities to store potable water for domestic use.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on January 11, the President pointed out that the provision of potable water has become a costly undertaking and in some areas it is extremely expensive to provide the infrastructure to pipe water to some homes.

He explained that putting in the infrastructure in some areas has become so expensive that it would be unwise to proceed without some form of direct subsidy from the Government to offset the cost.

Mr. Barnett noted that there are a number of those communities and it would be more suitable to have other systems to provide potable water.

“Those days when people used to invest in rainwater harvesting, we need to revisit that. It’s a significant area that must be part of any solution in solving and providing access to potable water. We have to now look again at community catchment systems,” he suggested.

“Tanks that were community catchments, those need to be revitalised, reactivated and utilised as part of the modality of providing water,” he added.

Mr. Barnett said that where Municipal Corporations operate these facilities, including major stand-alone wells and water acquirers that are used to provide piped water to small communities, the NWC will assist by providing experts to guide their efficient operations.